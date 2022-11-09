Meet the Mets

Billy Eppler expects the Mets to have strong communication with Brandon Nimmo and his agents this offseason. Eppler also said he has been in contact with Jacob deGrom’s agent.

The Mets are interested in bringing deGrom back, at the right price and contract length writes Andy Martino, while the team is unsure of what deGrom will do.

Speaking at the GM Meetings, Eppler thinks free agent Taijuan Walker enjoyed his time with the Mets.

Andy Martino reports that many within the Mets organization believe picking up Carlos Carrasco’s team option makes sense.

Jon Heyman writes that the Mets signing Trea Turner this offseason would make little sense for the team.

The Mets hired Eric Jagers to be their director of pitching development.

Around the National League East

Jorge Soler will not opt out of his deal with the Marlins, and will earn $15 million in 2023.

The Phillies-Astros World Series was the second least watched World Series behind the 2020 Fall Classic.

The Nationals have business to attend to while at the GM Meetings this week.

Around Major League Baseball

Astros GM James Click currently does not have a new deal with the team but is optimistic something gets done.

The Cubs extended a qualifying offer to catcher Wilson Contreras.

The Athletic projected what every top free agent could sign for.

Chris Antonetti of the Guardians has been named MLB’s Executive of the Year.

Joel Sherman writes how four ex-Mets and Yankees have hard-sells as MLB free agency begins.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Vasilis Drimalitis reviewed Trevor May’s injury filled 2022 season.

Kenny Rogers is the latest player featured on the UnforMETable podcast.

Chris McShane covered the news of Buck Showlater being named a finalist for NL Manager of the Year.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets announced on this date in 1978 that M. Donald Grant, the man who helped drive Tom Seaver out of New York. would not be returning to the team.