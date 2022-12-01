Mets Morning News: Bassitt back?

Meet the Mets

The Mets are reportedly interested in re-signing Chris Bassitt who was solid for them last season despite how it ended.

They have also shown interest in reliever Tommy Kahnle.

Expect Jacob deGrom’s name to come up a whole lot during the upcoming Winter Meetings.

The Mets could learn from Atlanta when it comes to handling Francisco Álvarez.

The New York Baseball Writers Association announced that Edwin Díaz is the winner of the Good Guy Award.

The family of Bud Harrelson continues to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s Disease after the former Met was diagnosed with the awful disease in 2016.

Around the National League East

MLB Network analyst Mark DeRosa thinks that Dansby Swanson will return to the Braves but they have options if the shortstop goes elsewhere.

After parting ways with the Marlins, Don Mattingly is now the bench coach for the Blue Jays and he can keep his sideburns.

There is a strong possibility star shortstop Trea Turner ends up in Philadelphia.

The Nationals signed infielder Jeimer Candelario to a one-year deal.

Around Major League Baseball

The Yankees have reportedly offered Aaron Judge an eight-year contract worth $300 million.

With the Winter Meetings approaching the hot stove could finally ignite.

Ken Rosenthal shared all of the rumors he is hearing about the free agent market with the Padres looking to add depth more than stars this offseason.

Xander Bogaerts is just one of the many star shortstops on the market but he could have several teams interested in signing him.

The Mariners signed reliever Trevor Gott to a one-year deal in an effort to bolster their bullpen.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

On the latest episode of A Pod of Their Own, the tale of Andy Martino and collusion between the Mets and Yankees was discussed.

Dave Capobianco took a look at the Mets on the Hall of Fame ballot and what their chances are at getting into Cooperstown.

Brian Salvatore reviewed Daniel Vogelbach’s 202 season with the Mets.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1998, Steve Phillips pulled off a three-team trade that would bring in Armando Benitez and Roger Cedeño while sending Todd Hundley to the Dodgers.