Meet the Mets

FanGraphs looked at the Mets’ signing of Brandon Nimmo and David Robertson while contemplating what might be next.

Nimmo had an offer on the table from the Giants, but Steve Cohen got involved and helped get the deal done.

Steve Cohen’s checkbook is a powerful weapon for the Mets.

Cohen has a plan, and his plan, he likes his plan.

Justin Verlander has taken exceptional care of his body in order to help him maintain his dominance at an age when most players are in decline.

While the Mets are spending like crazy, they do not seem to be making much of an effort to add power to a lineup that was lacking in that department in 2022.

Around the National League East

While Dansby Swanson remains on the free agent market, the Braves evidently have had minimal communications with him.

Cole Hamels is somehow still around and hoping to pitch in 2023. Could the Philies be the team to give him that chance?

After being a valuable contributor to the 2022 Mets, Trevor Williams is heading to D.C. after signing a two-year, $13 million deal with the Nationals.

The Marlins signed C.J. Hinojosa to a minor-league deal with a spring training invite.

Around Major League Baseball

The Padres were willing to spend $400 million to try to convince Aaron Judge to take his talents to San Diego.

Japanese superstar third baseman Munetaka Murakami has signed a three-year deal with the Yakult Swallows which stipulates that he will be posted for MLB teams after the 2025 season.

The Athletics have signed utility player Jace Peterson to a two-year, $9.5 million deal.

MLB.com looked at five teams who are having a successful offseason thus far.

A number of pre-arbitration players received payments as part of the bonus program created by the new CBA.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets acquired Gary Carter from the Expos on this date in 1984. Two other big trades have occurred on this date as well, but you probably don’t want to remember those two.