Trevor Williams was indispensable for the 2022 Mets

When the Mets made a trade with the Cubs at the deadline in 2021, it’s no question the headliner at the time was Javy Báez. The electirc fielder and slugger was being paired with one of his best friends Francisco Lindor to help rejuvenate the Mets’ offense for the stretch run. As we all know by now, that is not what happened, Báez signed with the Detroit Tigers in the offseason, making his Mets career very short-lived.

The other player the Mets received in this trade in exchange for Pete Crow-Armstrong was pitcher Trevor Williams. At the time, Williams was in the midst of his age-29 season, and was yet to find any true lasting success in the big leagues. After pitching 32.1 innings with the Mets after the deadline in 2021 with an ERA just over 3, Williams entered the the 2022 season as one of the Mets’ long mans out of the bullpen.

Following the spring training injury to Jacob deGrom and Tylor Megill being inserted into the starting rotation, Williams quickly became the only pitcher in the Mets’ bullpen that could reliably give them multiple innings of work on any given night. He did just that and more, appearing in 30 games total, throwing 89.2 innings for the Mets. 9 of those 30 games were starts, where Williams posted a 4.19 ERA across 38.2 innings.

When coming on in relief, Williams typically would throw for multiple innings, and excelled in doing so, posting a 2.47 ERA in 21 relief appearances, and racking up 51 innings pitched. His final line for the season included a 3.21 ERA, 3.88 FIP and a 120 ERA+, as well as 1.4 bWAR, making his 2022 season well above average.

It’s fair to say the nearly 100 innings Williams gave the Mets helped the team reach the 100 win mark, as he provided valuable innings to a roster that suffered injuries at various points in the season to both the starting rotation and the bullpen. In 2023, Williams will not be on the New York Mets, as he signed a two-year deal with the Washington Nationals worth $13 million. As he heads to Washington D.C., Williams should have a good chance at being a starting pitcher, and will look to build upon the success he had in New York.