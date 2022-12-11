The Mets are signing Kodai Senga to a five-year, $75 million deal

The Mets have agreed to a five-year, $75 million deal with Japanese right-hander Kodai Senga, pending a physical, according to multiple reports. The deal includes a full no-trade clause and an opt-out clause that would allow Senga to become a free agent after the 2025 season. In an offseason in which the Mets have already made several big splashes, including bringing back Edwin Díaz and Brandon Nimmo and replacing departed ace Jacob deGrom with Justin Verlander, Steve Cohen has opened up his wallet again to nab the final piece for the Mets’ rotation.

The 29-year-old Japanese star was a three-time All-Star and five time Japan Series champion in eleven seasons in the Nippon Professional Baseball League. Over 1,089 NPB innings, Senga posted a 2.59 ERA and a 28.22% strikeout rate. His repertoire features four pitches, the most notable of which are a fastball that can touch triple digits and deadly splitter that industry experts think will translate well in MLB.

The Mets have been connected with Senga for some time, but his market was robust with as many as a dozen teams reportedly interested in him. Senga reportedly had multiple five- and six-year offers on the table, but the opt-out in the Mets’ offer gives him the opportunity to become a free agent again at age 33. Senga also expressed interest in playing for a big-market team in win-now mode and the Mets certainly fit that bill.

Senga now will slot into the middle of a rotation that already features co-aces Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander at the top and Carlos Carrasco and free agent acquisition José Quintana rounding things out. The Senga signing brings the Mets’ CBT payroll to $345 million, which becomes $421 million with penalties as Steve Cohen continues to demonstrate very little concern regarding the Steve Cohen tax.