Mets Morning News: New York Ghost Fork

Meet the Mets

The Mets signed Japanese right-hander Kodai Senga to a five-year, $75 million contract yesterday. The deal includes a full no-trade clause and an opt-out after the third year. Senga was a three-time All-Star and five-time Japan Series champion in the Nippon Professional Baseball League. He had expressed a desire to play for a team in a big market that is ready to win and the Mets fit that bill.

Meanwhile, the Brandon Nimmo signing was made official yesterday. His contract includes a no-trade clause.

Since Jacob deGrom signed with the Rangers a week ago, the Mets have spent $359 million in free agent contracts. The Mets’ current CBT payroll stands at ~$345 million and is $421 million after penalties, demonstrating that Steve Cohen is not very concerned about the tax that was named after him.

Bud Harrelson’s family and former teammates spoke to Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News about what a special player and person he is.

Eduardo Escobar made his season debut for the Tigres de Aragua of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League.

The Vogelbachs (and their pups) donned their holiday attire to wish everyone happy holidays.

Around the National League East

The Good Phight takes a look at Simon Muzziotti and Donny Sands’ 2022 seasons.

Fish Stripes projects the Marlins’ Opening Day roster.

Around Major League Baseball

The Blue Jays signed free agent outfielder Kevin Kiermaier.

Just as the Yankees and Giants battled over Aaron Judge, they will compete again to be the landing spot for Carlos Rodón.

The Giants also reportedly are interested in Chris Bassitt.

You can now take a look at a rendering of what the inside of the Rays’ proposed new stadium would look like.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Chris McShane wrote about what a refreshing change it is to have ownership that is willing to invest in the roster.

Lukas Vlahos graded the José Quintana signing, giving it a B+.

Vas Drimalitis wrote a profile on David Robertson, the newest member of the Mets’ bullpen.

This Date in Mets History

It feels appropriate that we continue to discuss Steve Cohen’s offseason spending spree today since it is the anniversary of the day that Bernie Madoff was arrested for securities fraud.