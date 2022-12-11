Amazin’ Avenue Newswire: Senga Signs Up

Welcome to the first ever Amazin Avenue Newswire, focusing on breaking news in the Mets’ orbit. This podcast will pop up whenever big news breaks which, hopefully, means that you’ll be hearing it quite a bit this offseason!

Just a few days after bringing back Brandon Nimmo and signing David Robertson, the Mets made another big splash on the free agent market, signing Kodai Senga to a five-year, $75 million contract. Allison, Lukas, and Brian look at what Senga means for the rotation and what, if anything, they expect the Mets to do for the rest of the offseason.

As always, you can listen or subscribe to the podcast through Apple Podcasts, where we encourage you to leave a review if you enjoy the show. It really helps! And you can find us on the Stitcher app, Spotify, or listen wherever you get podcasts.

Got questions? Comments? Concerns? You can email the show at AAAudiopodcast@gmail.com, and follow us on Twitter: Lukas (@lvlahos343), Allison (@PetitePHD) and Brian (@BrianNeedsaNap).