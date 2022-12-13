Mets Morning News: You get a Zoom conference! And YOU get a Zoom conference!

Meet the Mets

The Mets announced some introductory news conferences for their latest additions. David Robertson, José Quintana, and Brooks Raley will be introduced in a Zoom on Wednesday at 11:30am, while Brandon Nimmo will be (re-)introduced on Thursday at 10:00am. Billy Eppler will join both calls.

Eric Longenhagen discussed the club bolstering their rotation by signing Kodai Senga.

After their recent spending spree, the Mets may look to trade Carlos Carrasco, but Joel Sherman thinks the Mets should be hesitant about trading the veteran.

The spending focus will now shift to fortifying the bullpen.

Ken Rosenthal wrote about the need for more owners like Steve Cohen (and Padres’ owner Peter Seidler, and Phillies owner John Middleton).

The Mets will have seven picks before the fifth round of this year’s MLB Draft. This includes compensation picks for Jacob deGrom and Chris Bassitt signing elsewhere.

Jay Horwitz wrote about R.A. Dickey making the Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot.

Ed Hearn is seeking a kidney transplant.

Around the National League East

The Braves acquired catcher Sean Murphy from the Athletics in a three-team deal. In the trade, Atlanta sent catcher William Contreras to the Brewers.

Buster Olney graded the Murphy trade for all three clubs.

Around Major League Baseball

The Blue Jays inked former Met Chris Bassitt to a three-year, $63 million deal.

The Giants are signing pitcher Sean Manaea.

The Twins inked Christian Vázquez to a three-year deal.

The Yankees are expected to make a formal offer to Carlos Rodón soon.

The signing of Aledmys Díaz provides minimal relief to A’s fans, writes Alex Eisert.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Steve Sypa offered some insight into Kodai Senga, for those who are unfamiliar with his impressive body of work.

Lukas Vlahos graded the Brooks Raley trade.

Congrats to the From Complex to Crew crew on reaching Episode Number 200!

This Date in Mets History

The Mets signed Rickey Henderson on this date in 1998.