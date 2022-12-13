Mets interested in Carlos Correa

According to Ken Rosenthal, the Mets are showing interest in superstar free agent Carlos Correa. The shortstop is coming off a great season in Minnesota, during which he hit .291/.366/.467 with 22 home runs and 64 RBIs.

Correa signed a three-year deal with the Twins after last year but opted out after the completion of the 2022 season. He played shortstop and some DH this year, but he has played third base in the past. He manned third base in the World Baseball Classic for Team Puerto Rico with Francisco Lindor as the shortstop in 2017, and during free agency last year, announced he would be willing to move to third for the right team even if his preference was to remain at short.

The Mets do have Eduardo Escobar to play third, but signing Correa would lead to a Escobar platoon with Daniel Vogelbach at DH or they could look to trade him. This is also not the first time the Mets have showed interest in Correa and he has only gotten better after two injury-plagued seasons.

Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts both got massive deals this offseason which leaves both Correa and Dansby Swanson as the final two premier shortstops on the market. Steve Cohen has already showed this offseason that money is no object and the price tag will not keep the Mets from checking in on the top talent available. Should the Mets sign Correa it would certainly put an exclamation point on an already successful offseason.