Mets Morning News: Hump Day

Meet the Mets

Speaking at an Amazin’ Mets Foundation event, Daniel Vogelbach said he is okay with any role with the team heading into 2023. Vogelbach also said that after he was traded, the Mets clubhouse was the best he’s ever walked into.

Meanwhile, Carlos Carrasco said he has already been to 7 countries this offseason, bringing his lifetime total to 65.

Luis Guillorme went undercover at the MLB Store in New York City and had some fun pranking customers.

The Mets are spending big to win now while also still building for the future.

SNY revisited when Ken Griffey Jr. vetoed a trade to the Mets in 1999.

Around the National League East

The Phillies signed James Norwood to a minor league deal.

Jeimer Candelario and the Nationals will look for a bounce back season at the plate.

The Marlins added Jon Jay to Skip Schumaker’s staff.

Around Major League Baseball

Carlos Correa and the Giants agreed to a 13 year deal worth $350 million, after it was reported the Mets were interested as well.

The Guardians and Mike Zunino agreed to a one-year deal worth $6 million.

Ross Stripling is heading to San Francisco after signing a two-year contract with the Giants.

The Twins and Cubs are currently the frontrunners to sign Carlos Correa.

Dave Lennon writes the Yankees need to give a playoff pitch to Carlos Rodón.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Lukas Vlahos graded the Brandon Nimmo signing (hint: he gave the Mets a very good grade).

Thomas Henderson wrote about how the Mets offense in 2023 will rely on Brett Baty and Francisco Álvarez.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets signed Lance Johnson on this date in 1995.