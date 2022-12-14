Welcome back to A Pod of Their Own, a show by the women of Amazin’ Avenue where we talk all things Mets, social justice issues in baseball, and normalize female voices in the sports podcasting space.

This week, we begin by discussing the wild week that started with Jacob deGrom leaving the Mets for the Texas Rangers and ended with the Mets having signed Justin Verlander, José Quintana, Brandon Nimmo, David Robertson, AND Kodai Senga.

Next, we talk about the fact that Steve Cohen may not be done yet (Carlos Correa, come on down?!) and our response to anyone concern trolling about the Mets’ payroll.

Finally, we wrap things up with Walk-off Wins, where each of us talks about what’s making us happy this week, baseball-related or otherwise.

