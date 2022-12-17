Meet the Mets

As a result of their current influx of catchers, the Mets are attempting to move James McCann to any team that will be willing to take on a portion of his contract.

The Mets will officially introduce Justin Verlander as a new member of the orange and blue in a presser next Tuesday.

The massive spending spree that the Mets have gone on this offseason is part of the organization’s long-term plans to build a sustainable winner.

New Phillies starter Taijuan Walker talked about how he learned and grew while pitching with his Mets rotation mates.

The Mets officially announced several minor league signings which had previously been reported, including the returns of Tommy Hunter and Sean Reid-Foley.

Around the National League East

The Braves added some infield depth by acquiring Hoy Park from the Red Sox for a player to be named later and cash considerations.

The Good Phight contemplated whether Carlos Rodón’s contract with the Yankees could impact the asking price of Aaron Nola when he hits free agency next year.

The Marlins are one of the teams who reportedly has interest in former Met Michael Conforto.

Federal Baseball examined the various third base options for the Nationals heading into 2023.

Around Major League Baseball

In comparison to past years, the free agent market has moved along at a remarkable rate this offseason.

One of the bigger names that was left on the market is now off the board, as the White Sox have signed Andrew Benintendi to a five-year, $75 million contract.

Between letting their franchise stars walk away and having limited success in the free agent market, the Red Sox have been having a rough time lately.

Joey Gallo is signing with the Minnesota Twins on a one-year, $11 million deal.

Trevor May will be taking his YouTubing talents to Oakland, as the former Mets reliever has signed a one-year, $7 million deal with the Athletics.

MLB.com examined which divisions are gearing up to be the strongest in 2023.

Former Mets prospect Anthony Kay was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays to make room for Chris Bassitt on their roster.

Former future Met Eric Hosmer was also hit with a DFA yesterday.

Linda Surovich reviewed the up and down (with most of those ups unfortunately coming with a team other than the Mets) 2022 season of J.D. Davis.

Brian Salvatore, Allison McCague, and Lukas Vlahos convened to discuss the Omar Narváez signing.

Former Mets starter Bobby Ojeda celebrates a birthday today.