Mets Morning News: “These numbers don’t scare me at all”

Meet the Mets

“I made a commitment to the fans,” Steve Cohen said in a recent interview with the New York Post, in which he expressed very little concern over the Mets’ current payroll. “If it means I have to spend money to fulfill that commitment, so be it.”

Though all three teams are big spenders, each of the Mets, Yankees, and Dodgers are going to need strong performances from their prospects too in order to succeed, writes Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

The Mets made the Kodai Senga signing official yesterday. Senga took to Instagram to ask what jersey number he should wear. He will be the 14th Japanese-born player in Mets history, which is the most of any MLB team. His introduction at Citi Field will be on Monday at 11:00am.

Howie Rose tweeted that he will host a segment of My Fab Four on SiriusXM’s Beatles Channel with the first airing on Monday, December 19 at 10:00pm EST. It will also air on December 22 at 7:00am, December 24 at 11:00am and December 25 at 9:00pm.

Four other New York City billionaires are competing with Steve Cohen for a casino license.

Eduardo Escobar is tearing up the Venezuelan Winter League.

Around the National League East

The Good Phight graded the NL East offseason moves.

The Marlins signed infielder Joe Rizzo to a minor league deal.

The Braves will be fine without Dansby Swanson, writes Mark Bradley of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Next offseason, the Phillies may have to deal with the departures of both Aaron Nola and Rhys Hoskins. But, with the likes of Taijuan Walker and Nick Castellanos around long-term, they are well positioned to weather the storm, writes Marcus Hayes of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Around Major League Baseball

The Cubs signed shortstop Dansby Swanson to a seven-year, $177 million deal.

The Dodgers signed designated hitter J.D. Martinez to a one-year, $10 million contract.

The White Sox signed outfielder Billy Hamilton to a minor league deal.

The Pirates signed catcher Austin Hedges to a one-year, $5 million deal.

This Date in Mets History

One year ago on this date, the Mets hired Buck Showalter to be their new manager.