Mets Morning News: Hello, Goodbye

Meet the Mets

With his deal official and in need of a new number, Kodai Senga took to Twitter to ask fans what they think he should wear in New York.

As his Mets tenure officially came to an end, Chris Bassitt typed a goodbye tweet to New York and the fans.

Around the National League East

Before Dansby Swanson’s deal with the Cubs becomes official, the Braves are left thinking “what do we do next?”

Former Rockie Garrett Hampson agreed to a minor-league deal with the Miami Marlins.

Around Major League Baseball

After turning down an offer for $3M, the lucky fan who caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run sold it for $1.5M before auction fees.

Cubs prospect BJ Murray won the fifth annual Don’t Blink Home Run Derby in Paradise on the beaches of the Bahamas.

The Dodgers are said to be interested in bringing in former Met Seth Lugo in as another piece of starting pitching depth.

The Boston Red Sox agreed to a deal with Mets Legend Justin Turner on a one-year deal for $15M with a player option for a second.

Michael Brantley is going back to the Astros on a one-year deal for $12M with another $4M available through incentives.

Drew Smyly and the Cubs are close on a contract that would bring the lefty back to Chicago.

Colorado and Pittsburgh swapped Connor Joe and Nick Garcia in a one-for-one deal.

This Date in Mets History

I demand that you wish a happy birthday to Aaron Loup and Chip Ambres.