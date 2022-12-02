Mets Morning News: Díaz talks record contract, Mets still quiet on other moves

Meet the Mets

Asked if the Mets could keep Jacob deGrom and Brandon Nimmo while also addressing other needs, Billy Eppler said he’d prefer to keep that information “as close to the vest as possible.” The Mets don’t need to wait on deGrom to make other moves.

If you’re looking to read about the Mets’ negotations with Edwin Díaz ahead of the five-year deal that they reached, The Athletic has you covered.

Díaz is proud to have signed a record contract for a reliever because of the effect it will have on other relievers in the future, and he’s committed to keeping “Narco” as his permanent entrance song.

If the Mets don’t bring back Brandon Nimmo, their current plan for center field would be to move Starling Marte there.

Adam Ottavino discussed his free agency and playing with the Mets this year, among other things, in an appearance on MLB Network.

There are some reasons why teams should be willing to take a chance on former Mets outfielder Michael Conforto.

There’s a piece about under-the-radar prospects over at SNY.

Around the National League East

The Nationals signed infielder Franklin Barreto to a minor league deal.

The Braves have checked in on A’s catcher Sean Murphy.

The Good Phight looks at the Phillies’ decision to bring back Sam Coonrod.

With José Abreu having signed with the Astros, Fish Stripes takes a look at the first basemen who are still available in free agency.

Around Major League Baseball

The Rays signed Zach Eflin to a three-year, $40 million deal.

Hall-of-Fame pitcher Gaylord Perry died yesterday at the age of 84.

28-year-old right-handed pitcher Shintaro Fujinami of the Hanshin Tigers has been posted, giving major league teams 30 days to come to an agreement with him.

Matt Boyd signed a one-year deal with the Tigers that will pay him at least $10 million.

Anthony Gose signed a two-year minor league deal with the Guardians.

The Royals named their new pitching coach and infield coach.

The Mariners have hired a director of player development.

The league announced released its drug testing data from this year.

The details on the competitive balance picks for the 2023 draft have emerged.

This Date in Mets History

Historically speaking, December 2 has been a big third basemen day for the Mets.