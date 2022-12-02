Jacob deGrom signs with the Texas Rangers

Jacob deGrom has signed a five year, $185 million contract with the Texas Rangers, per Jeff Passan and others. The deal has no deferments, a full no-trade clause, and a ‘conditional’ sixth year option. Due to Texas having no state income tax, the actual payout deGrom will receive is substantially higher.

The Rangers had been a rumored home for deGrom since the talk of his opting out became a more frequent topic earlier this season. The Mets were rumored to be offering a three year deal initially, for a higher average annual value, but this deal is clearly everything that deGrom was looking for: guaranteed years, big money, and a control over his destiny, vis a vis trades.

deGrom, who will turn 35 in the middle of next season, has has an injury riddled recent past, missing half the season in both 2021 and 2022. When he’s been healthy, deGrom has been as dominant as ever, having an absolutely incredible first half in 2021, posting a 1.05 ERA in 15 starts. On a team that has historically had great pitching, deGrom established himself on a very, very short list among folks like Tom Seaver and Dwight Gooden. We have been lucky to witness greatness so close to home.

This is a big blow to the Mets, who now will be looking to free agents like Carlos Rodón and Justin Verlander to fill deGrom’s spot in the rotation. With the Winter Meetings about to kick off in San Diego, expect the Mets to not be quiet.

Thank you, Jake, for all the memories. Let’s go Mets.