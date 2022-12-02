APOTO (The Show), Episode 3: Fare thee well, Jake

Welcome to APOTO (The Show), an all-star show hosted by Allison McCague from A Pod of Their Own, a show by the women of Amazin’ Avenue, and Brian Salvatore from Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show).

Allison and Brian convened for an emergency podcast, in order to say goodbye to Jacob deGrom and unpack some of the feelings that come from the newest Texas Ranger.

You can listen or subscribe to all of our wonderful Amazin’ Avenue Audio podcasts through Apple Podcasts, where we encourage you to leave a review if you enjoy the show. It really helps! And you can find us on the Stitcher app, Spotify, or listen wherever you get podcasts.

You can follow A Pod of Their Own on Twitter (@apodoftheirown) and you can also follow all of our co-hosts on Twitter: Allison McCague (@PetitePhD), Maggie Wiggin (@maggie162), and Linda Surovich (@LindaSurovich). You can also email the show at aa.apodoftheirown@gmail.com.

If you’ve got questions that you’d like us to discuss on (The Show), email us at aaaudiopodcast@gmail.com. Make sure to follow the site on Twitter (@AmazinAvenue), as Brian (@BrianNeedsaNap). and Chris (@ChrisMcShane).

And, until next time, Let’s Go Mets, and remember, there’s no crying in podcasting.