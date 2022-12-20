Mets Morning News: Hi, I’m Kodai Senga of the New York Mets

Meet the Mets

The Mets introduced Kodai Senga at a press conference. He will wear Number 34, as chosen by the fans.

Senga is very excited to “be in the Big Apple and join such a great team”.

A lot of “practice” helped Senga perfect his “Ghost Fork” pitch.

Senga is very much looking forward to facing the Phillies’ lineup.

The right-hander was initially intimidated by Buck Showalter, but began feeling comfortable with him after the skipper started cracking jokes.

Senga spoke with Yu Darvish, who offered advice and made the new Met even more excited to pitch in the United States.

Senga made a charming first impression, but will he be a star in New York?

Anthony DiComo analyzed how Senga has begun adapting to life in the U.S. and what he must do to make his transition to pitching for the Mets a successful one.

The Boston Globe’s Alex Spieier thinks the Mets should be concerned about Senga, however, citing his high walk rate.

MLB is a two-tier league of haves and have nots, and the Senga press conference showed that the Mets are very firmly in the ‘have’ tier.

If you have a hankering for more press conferences, the club will introduce Justin Verlander today at 10:00am.

Will Sammon broke down what the Omar Narváez signing means for the team’s catching situation and what fans can expect from the team’s newest addition.

The Mets hired Miguel Cairo to be their minor league infield coordinator.

Ronny Mauricio has been named the LIDOM (Dominican Winter League) MVP.

The Mets have been recognized as a 2022 Best Employer In Sports.

Wayne Randazzo will not return to the radio booth in 2023 because he is expected to become the new TV play-by-play voice of the Angels.

Around the National League East

The Phillies have extended GM Sam Fuld.

The Braves have signed outfielder Jordan Luplow to a one-year deal.

Around Major League Baseball

Manny Randhawa identified the best remaining free agent at each position.

The Padres signed ex-Met Seth Lugo to a two-year deal worth $15 million.

San Diego also signed Max Schrock to a minor league deal.

The Red Sox are reportedly ready to go “beyond reason” to sign Rafael Devers to an extension, but the two sides appear to be “galaxies apart”. As a result, it is likely he will be a free agent.

The Giants have designated Gregory Santos for assignment.

Mychal Givens is returning to the Orioles, where he pitched for the first five-and-a-half seasons of his major league career.

Noah Syndergaard thinks he can throw 100 mph again, and said last year wasn’t the best version of him.

Some teams are concerned about Michael Conforto’s ability to throw at full strength following his shoulder surgery last April.

Clayton Kershaw will pitch for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.

KBO MVP Lee Jung-hoo appears to want to play in MLB. He could shake up next year’s free agency.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Lukas Vlahos graded the team’s signing of David Robertson.

In the wake of the Mets signing Senga, Episode 201 of From Complex to Queens focuses on other international players who might play in the U.S. over the next few years.

This Date in Mets History

Happy 40th Birthday to Number 5, David Wright, Norfolk Virginia.