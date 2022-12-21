Mets Morning News: Carlos Correa signs with Mets overnight, Verlander introduced as a Met

Meet the Mets

The Mets shocked the baseball world in the middle of the night, signing Carlos Correa to a 12-year $315 million deal. Correa will play third base alongside fellow Puerto Rican Francisco Lindor. Folks, it’s a damn good time to root for the Mets in the Steve Cohen era.

Speaking at his introductory press conference, Justin Verlander said he is looking forward to being reunited with Max Scherzer and hopes to win a World Series title with him.

Scherzer and Verlander are now teammates again, this time better and wiser. Verlander said he hopes to compete with Scherzer, though not unhealthy competition.

Verlander also spoke about how he trusted Steve Cohen and his vision for the Mets.

Will Samon looks at why the Mets signed Verlander despite being 39.

Jon Heyman writes the Mets swapping Jacob deGrom for Justin Verlander is the best trade of the offseason.

Verlander also said he and the Mets agreed to let deGrom’s free agency play out before he made a decision.

After signing a future Hall of Famer for the second straight season, the Mets must win the World Series with their pair of aces.

The Mets brought back Adam Ottavino on a two-year deal to help round out their bullpen, and have also checked in on Liam Hendriks.

Dom Chiti was hired by the Mets to be their next bullpen coach.

Around the National League East

The Marlins were reportedly interested with Brandon Drury (it sounds like this may be another case of ‘We Tried’).

Around Major League Baseball

The Giants were supposed to introduce Carlos Correa yesterday, but canceled their press conference over medical concerns. We all know what happened next.

Brandon Drury signed with the Angels on a two-year deal worth $17 million.

Ken Rosenthal looks at why J.D. Martinez took less money to sign with the Dodgers.

Aaron Judge’s deal with the Yankees was made official on Tuesday, with a press conference coming today.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2009, the Mets signed R.A. Dickey.