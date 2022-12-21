Mets, Carlos Correa agree to 12-year, $315 million deal

The Mets have agreed to a twelve-year, $315 million deal with shortstop Carlos Correa, per Jon Heyman. Correa and the Giants had agreed to a thirteen-year, $350 million deal just a few days ago, and he was set to be officially introduced at a press conference yesterday that got postponed due to a medical concern that arose from his physical. His deal with the Mets is pending a physical.

Over the course of his major league career, Correa has hit .279/.357/.479 with a 130 wRC+, and the 28-year-old was excellent for the Twins this year after signing a deal with them last winter, as he hit .291/.356/.467 with a 140 wRC+.

With Francisco Lindor locked in as the Mets’ long-term shortstop, Correa is set to play third base, per Heyman, but it would make sense if he sees time as as the team’s designated hitter, too. It’s worth noting that he has not logged any major league innings at any position other than shortstop, but working him in to another position should not be much of an issue given his defensive reputation.