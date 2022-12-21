Amazin’ Avenue Newswire: This is not a drill. The Mets signed Carlos Correa

The Mets continue to surprise us and Steve Cohen continues to open his wallet for premiere players. This morning, after a deal with the Giants fell through, Carlos Correa signed a 12-year, $315 million deal with the Mets. It’s a full house on the podcast today: Maggie Wiggin, Allison McCague, Vas Drimalitis, and Brian Salvatore all dig into this news, what it means for the roster, the future of the team, the next collective bargaining agreement and more.

As always, you can listen or subscribe to the podcast through Apple Podcasts, where we encourage you to leave a review if you enjoy the show. It really helps! And you can find us on the Stitcher app, Spotify, or listen wherever you get podcasts.

Got questions? Comments? Concerns? You can email the show at AAAudiopodcast@gmail.com, and follow us on Twitter: Maggie (@Maggie162), Vas (@vasdrimalitis), Allison (@PetitePHD) and Brian (@BrianNeedsaNap).