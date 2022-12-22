Mets Morning News: So that happened

Meet the Mets

Metsland remained abuzz with the stunning news that Carlos Correa is a New York Met. How did he go from getting dressed for the San Francisco press conference to the newest member of the Amazin’s within the span of a few hours?

The All-Star jumping from the Giants to the Mets is unprecedented in baseball history given the contract involved.

Cohen’s pursuit of Correa shows his commitment to winning a World Series and is willing to do whatever it takes which makes him the exact opposite of the previous regime.

The owner personally got involved while vacationing in Hawaii after he was upset the Mets original offer to the shortstop fell through.

Correa is just the latest signing in a very busy offseason for the organization.

Where do the Mets stand now that they have added another star to their lineup?

There are a few takeaways that can be found in the signing not only for the Mets but the league as well.

Even on a day where Aaron Judge was being reintroduced in Yankee pinstripes, the Mets managed to steal the spotlight from their crosstown rivals.

The Mets were not done making moves for the day. They traded catcher James McCann to the Orioles for a player to be named later and they signed infielder Danny Mendrick.

Around the National League East

According to Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos, Dansby Swanson was willing to take less to stay in Atlanta but the Braves wouldn’t agree to his offer so instead he turned to the Cubs.

With all the moves the Mets have made this offseason, the Mets have now outspent the Miami Marlins over their entire existence as a franchise.

When he was an 18-year-old prospect, Phillies reliever Andrew Bellatti got into a car accident that took a man’s life and landed him in jail. After forgiveness from the widow they were both able to move on from that tragic day.

The Nationals re-signed reliever Erasmo Ramirez to a one-year deal.

Around Major League Baseball

The Yankees not only re-introduced Judge but they also named him the 16th captain in its long history.

The Giants were spooked by Correa’s medicals but they are reportedly interested in Michael Conforto who missed all of last season with an injury.

Where else can the Giants turn now that they have missed out on both Judge and Correa?

The Padres bolstered their depth by adding Matt Carpenter in their quest to build a roster that can compete with the Dodgers out west.

Baseball in Africa continues to grow and one man is trying to continue that growth in the country of Cameroon.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2005 the Mets signed Endy Chavez who would certainly leave his mark on the 2006 season.