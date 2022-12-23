Mets Morning News: Mets making other teams cry

Meet the Mets

Over at The Athletic, Evan Drellich wrote about Steve Cohen’s spending and got some real gems from rival baseball executives, like this one: “There’s no collusion. But … there was a reason nobody for years ever went past $300 million.”

Tom Ley writes about the anonymous team executives who gave those quotes being a bunch of babies at Defector.

If you’re mad about Cohen’s spending, that means he’s doing it right, writes Steven Goldman at Baseball Prospectus.

Buster Olney writes about Cohen changing the spending landscape in Major League Basebll.

If you’re trying to process what it’s like to be a Mets fan in this new era of spending, Greg Prince has you covered at Faith and Fear in Flushing.

Carlos Correa took his physical for the Mets yesterday. A bunch of his family members were at the hotel in San Francisco when they found out his introductory press conference with the Giants had been postponed.

Ken Rosenthal explains how the Mets and Correa came to their deal so shortly after things fell apart between the infielder and the Giants.

Scott Boras said that Correa has “no current issue” and that the Giants were trying to use a “crystal ball” to predict his health. He also noted that Correa is excited to move to third base because he can bulk up more than he could have at shortstop.

The Mets made the Omar Narváez signing official, and general manager Billy Eppler cited both his contact ability at the plate and his defensive work behind it as things that would help the Mets and their pitching staff.

Speaking of catchers, Anthony DiComo wrote about the Mets’ trade that sent James McCann to the Orioles. DiComo also pointed out that the only remaining question about catchers on the team’s Opening Day roster is whether or not Francisco Álvarez will make the team as a designated hitter.

Anthony Castrovince ranked the top ten lineups in baseball heading into 2023, and considering how stacked the Mets’ lineup is, it’s no surprise that he ranked them first.

The Mets shared a video compilation of all the game-ending strikeouts by Edwin Díaz in 2022, and on a very sad note, the team shared its condolences for the passing of youngster Jett “Macho” Diaz.

Jacob deGrom took out a full-page ad in the Post to thank the Mets and their fans.

Around the National League East

The Phillies still like their chances after the Mets’ string of major signings.

The Nationals claimed infielder Jeter Downs, who was recently DFA’d by the Red Sox.

The Braves picked up first baseman Lewin Díaz from the Orioles.

Around Major League Baseball

Jon Heyman gathered some predictions about what kind of contract Shohei Ohtani might get when he hits free agency next winter.

The Reds signed Wil Myers to a one-year deal with a mutual option for a second year. It’s something, not nothing, writes Wick Terrell over at Red Reporter.

The Red Sox have released Eric Hosmer, who had recently been designated for assignment.

And speaking of members of the 2015 Royals, Mike Moustakas has been DFA’d by the Reds to make room for the signing of Curt Casali.

The current Royals signed right-handed pitcher Mike Mayers.

The Cubs signed Tucket Barnhart to a two-year deal, though it’s worth noting that the second year is a player option. Al Yellon writes that it seems like a reasonable signing at Bleed Cubbie Blue.

The Pirates signed a few players to minor league deals with invitations to spring training.

Trevor Bauer’s suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy was reduced from 324 games to 194 games, and the pitcher has been reinstated, effective immediately. The Dodgers plan to release him, per Bob Nightengale.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

If you’d like to get to know more about Carlos Correa, Vas Drimalitis has you covered.

As Brian Salvatore writes, the Mets could still use a fourth outfielder.

This date in Mets history

Mike Hampton might not have been with the Mets for long, but they traded for him on this date in 1999.