Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), Episode 120: Free Agency Frenzy

Welcome to Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), the new/old favorite from Amazin’ Avenue editors Chris McShane and Brian Salvatore.

The Mets have not slowed down for the past two weeks, radically reshaping their team through free agency, and pissing off the rest of the league while doing so. Brian and Chris recap the past two weeks, discuss the lineup, the catching situation, and the bullpen.

Chris’s Music Pick:

The Bug Club - Green Dream in F#

Brian’s Music Pick:

Yonathan Gat - American Quartet

