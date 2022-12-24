Meet the Mets

Anthony DiComo provided a timeline on the events that brought Carlos Correa to the Mets.

Signing Correa showed that nothing will get between the Mets and accomplishing their goals.

It also seems like signing Correa had an immediate impact on the Mets’ ticket sales.

Cleon Jones is still giving back to the community that helped him grow into a major league baseball player.

Yoan López expressed his gratitude to the Mets and their fans as he departs for Japan.

Cookie Corrasco baked some cookies because why not?

Around the National League East

The Phillies added a piece to their bullpen, signing veteran reliever Craig Kimbrel to a one-year, $10 million contract.

Battery Power reviewed the 2022 season of Spencer Strider.

Federal Baseball discussed the team’s 2023 plans for Joey Meneses.

Around Major League Baseball

The Blue Jays swung a major deal with the Diamondbacks, as Toronto acquired outfielder Daulton Varsho in exchange for catcher Gabriel Moreno and outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

After passing on Carlos Correa due to concerns with his physicals, the Giants added a consolation prize by signing former Met Michael Conforto to a two-year, $36 million deal with an opt-out after the first year.

Taylor Rogers is joining his twin in San Francisco after signing a three-year, $33 million deal with the Giants.

Teams are suddenly much more willing to hand out contracts that stretch out to a decade or more.

The Red Sox still have a huge question hanging over them about Rafael Devers’s long-term future with the club.

A lot of awesome things happened in baseball this year.

MLB.com contemplated which teams have improved the most thus far this offseason.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Lukas Vlahos graded the Omar Narváez signing and considered what it might mean for Francisco Álvarez.

Chris McShane and Brian Salvatore discussed the latest free agent spending the Mets have done on the latest episode of Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show).

This Date in Mets History

The Mets made an ill-fated signing on this date in 2019, agreeing to a contract with former Yankees star Dellin Betances.