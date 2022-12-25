Mets Morning News: Merry Correamas...maybe

Meet the Mets

Déjà vu? In a Christmas Eve bombshell, Ken Rosenthal and Dan Hayes reported that like the Giants before them, the Mets were “concerned” with Carlos Correa’s physical.

However, this does not mean the Correa deal is dead. Mike Mayer reported that the Mets had been discussing the issue with Correa’s surgically repaired ankle with his agent Scott Boras and a deal “is still likely.”

Jon Heyman of the New York Post also expressed optimism, citing both parties’ desire to work something out. But as of this time, it is unclear when a resolution will be reached.

Dan Hayes also reported that the Twins—who were willing to offer Correa a ten-year deal—also had concerns about his medicals.

Given the Mets’ willingness to spend under Steve Cohen’s ownership, Shohei Ohtani could be a realistic possibility for the Mets next season.

Around the National League East

Mark Bowman of MLB.com answers some Braves questions, including how much they may spend in free agency, whether Max Fried might get traded, and more.

Jessica Camerato of MLB.com gives three predictions for the Nationals’ 2023 season.

Around Major League Baseball

In the past, the Yankees have done well when signing aces to big contracts, but Carlos Rodón may be a bigger risk than their past major starting pitcher signings, writes Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Will Leitch of MLB.com reviews one holiday wish for each fanbase.

The Angels are interested in Nate Eovaldi and Corey Kluber as potential options for their rotation.

The Dodgers signed Steven Duggar to a minor league contract.

This Date in Mets History

Happy birthday to Christmas baby Rickey Henderson!