From Complex To Queens, Episode 202: Merry Christmas!

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

Happy Christmas! Happy Hanukah! Happy Kwanzaa! Happy Holidays! The Mets have given us a great present under our Christmas tree! A super team that certainly seems poised to have another successful season that was assembled. The icing on the cake, the ribbon on top? The Mets were able to put such a team together without mortgaging the future!

As always, you can listen or subscribe to the podcast through Apple Podcasts, where we encourage you to leave a review if you enjoy the show. It really helps! And you can find us on the Stitcher app, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or listen wherever you get podcasts from.

Got questions? Comments? Concerns? You can email the show at fromcomplextoqueens at gmail dot com, and follow us on Twitter: Steve is (@stevesypa), Lukas is (@lvlahos343), Ken is (@kenlavin91), and Thomas is (@sadmetsszn).

Until next week, #lovethemets #lovethemets!