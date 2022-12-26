Mets Morning News: Break

Meet the Mets

In the least consequential tribute to the Christmas Truce of 1914, the Mets and Carlos Correa paused their contract negotiations for Christmas.

Around the National League East

I suppose having no news counts as news if you really think about it.

Around Major League Baseball

The Red Sox aren’t super motivated to trade Chris Sale, and he has a full no-trade clause, but that doesn’t mean teams can’t ask.

Now that the Mets are big spenders, you can point and laugh at all of the puny contracts that sit atop the highest for each team.

This Date in Mets History

There have been no notable events in Mets’ history on December 26th, but the late Al Jackson would’ve celebrated his 87th birthday.