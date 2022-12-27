Mets Morning News: Silent Night

Meet the Mets

Smash Mouth would like to see the Giants get the same chance to re-work a deal with Carlos Correa that the Mets are getting.

Correa enjoyed some family time while letting this whole ordeal to play out.

Other teams have checked in on Correa in the meantime.

Around the National League East

Todd Zolecki shared five predictions for the 2023 Phillies.

Christina De Nicola examined where the Marlins fit in with the free agent and trade markets.

Jackson Stephens is back with the Braves on a split contract after spending last season in Atlanta’s bullpen. He will make $740,000 if he makes it to the majors in 2023.

Around Major League Baseball

With a lack of other baseball news, enjoy the top ten baseball bloopers from the past year.

Will Leitch entertained us with each major league team’s top pop culture moment.

Anthony Castrovince identified the most the 11 most improved teams.

Tom Verducci discussed why older players seem to be getting more money as the game gets younger.’

Noah Camras thinks Dave Roberts will miss Justin Turner’s voice in the Dodgers’ locker room more than anybody else, and he also sees this as potentially a good thing for Los Angeles.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2001, the Mets traded Kevin Appier for Mo Vaughn and signed him to a three-year extension.