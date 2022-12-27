Mets designate William Woods for assignment

The Mets have designated right-handed pitcher William Woods for assignment, a move that was made to open a spot for the 40-man roster for fellow right-handed pitcher Adam Ottavino, whose signing has now been made official.

Woods was claimed off waivers by the Mets from the Braves back in mid-November. The 23-year-old has just two major league innings to his name thus far, having made 18 starts and 41 relief appearances in Atlanta’s farm system since he started his professional career in 2018. Across three levels this year, Woods had a 6.04 ERA in 25.1 innings of work, all of which came in relief, and he put up an 8.53 ERA in 12.2 innings in the Arizona Fall League.

The move made plenty of sense at the time, but as the Mets have made a slew of signings over the past few weeks, players like Woods were always going to be necessary cuts from the Mets’ roster.