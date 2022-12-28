Mets Morning News: No Correa deal yet, Murphy extends with Braves

Meet the Mets

Mike Puma writes it’s time for the Mets and Carlos Correa to put the drama behind them and strike a a deal.

The Mets DFA’d William Woods to make room on the 40-man roster after the signing of Adam Ottavino became official.

Around the National League East

The Braves extended yet another player to a team-friendly deal, signing Sean Murphy to a six-year contract worth $73 million.

The Good Phight writes that the moves the Mets have made this offseason don’t scare them quite yet.

The Nationals have a handful of questions as they enter 2023.

Around Major League Baseball

Rich Hill and the Pirates agreed to a one-year deal worth $8 million.

Are Todd Helton’s numbers enough to elect him to the Hall of Fame next month?

This Date in Mets History

Happy birthday to Benny Agbayani!