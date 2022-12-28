Mets Morning News: No Correa deal yet, Murphy extends with Braves

Meet the Mets
Mike Puma writes it’s time for the Mets and Carlos Correa to put the drama behind them and strike a a deal.
The Mets DFA’d William Woods to make room on the 40-man roster after the signing of Adam Ottavino became official.
Around the National League East
The Braves extended yet another player to a team-friendly deal, signing Sean Murphy to a six-year contract worth $73 million.
The Good Phight writes that the moves the Mets have made this offseason don’t scare them quite yet.
The Nationals have a handful of questions as they enter 2023.
Around Major League Baseball
Rich Hill and the Pirates agreed to a one-year deal worth $8 million.
Are Todd Helton’s numbers enough to elect him to the Hall of Fame next month?
Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue
Chris McShane covered the news of William Woods being DFA’d, as well as the non-updates regarding the Carlos Correa situation.
This Date in Mets History
Happy birthday to Benny Agbayani!
