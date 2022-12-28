Welcome back to A Pod of Their Own, a show by the women of Amazin’ Avenue where we talk all things Mets, social justice issues in baseball, and normalize female voices in the sports podcasting space.

This week, we have Bradford William Davis and Dr. Meredith Wills on the show to discuss their latest findings about the 2022 baseballs reported by Bradford in Insider earlier this month. We talk about the three (yes, three) different baseballs MLB used in 2022, the non-random distribution of the “Goldilocks” (not too dead, not too juiced) ball, the league’s response to their findings, and more.

We then wrap things up like we always do with Walk-off Wins, where each of us talks about what’s making us happy this week, baseball-related or otherwise.

