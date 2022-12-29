Mets Morning News: Waiting for Correa

Meet the Mets

There has been no official agreement between the Mets and Carlos Correa yet but both sides want to get a deal done.

Should they come to an agreement, the end of the deal could cause some problems for the organization.

Around the National League East

The Braves traded for reliever Lucas Luetge from the Yankees in exchange for two prospects.

The Marlins signed Mets-killer Jean Segura to a two-year deal worth $17 million.

The Phillies bullpen got better as the season went along last year and could be a strength for them in 2023.

After ten years in the minors Joey Meneses took advantage of his chance with the Nationals and could see more playing time next season.

Around Major League Baseball

Even if the Giants were right to be concerned about Correa’s medicals, their offseason looks awful in hindsight after losing out on two big free agents they were connected to.

The Pirates signed reliever Jarlín García to a one-year deal with a club option for 2024.

The Red Sox have reportedly signed Corey Kluber to join their rotation.

A Dominican court convicted ten men who were accused of attacking David Ortiz in 2019.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2009 the Mets signed Jason Bay, it did not work out to say the least.