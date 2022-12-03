Mets Morning News: deGone

Meet the Mets

Mets fans were treated with some heartbreak to start their weekend, as Jacob deGrom is no longer a New York Met. The two-time Cy Young winner has signed a five-year, $185 million contract with the Texas Rangers.

The Mets had an offer for deGrom in the three-year, $120 million range, but were not given the opportunity to beat Texas’s final offer.

What is next for the Mets now that deGrom has left?

The Mets said goodbye to franchise icon Tug McGraw on this date in 1974, trading him to the Philadelphia Phillies.