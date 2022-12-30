Mets Morning News: Still nothing official on Correa

Meet the Mets

While there hasn’t been an update on the Mets’ attempt to officially sign Carlos Correa in several days, Jon Heyman writes that a deal should get done.

Greg Prince wrote up the very entertaining scenario in which he gets to dole out the postseason shares of the Mets’ relatively paltry earnings for having made it to the postseason but not out of the first round.

Mike Puma notes that Keith Hernandez doesn’t currently have a contract with SNY, but it’s worth remembering that this exact thing has been mentioned several times over the years only to see the beloved announcer work out a new deal.

Around the National League East

The Marlins are considering trading starting pitching away and are seeking a significant upgrade to their 2023 lineup in return.

Trey Mancini and the Nationals are in active discussions about a one-year deal.

Around Major League Baseball

While the Mets clearly didn’t care about going over the so-called “Steve Cohen Tax,” that threshold might stop the Yankees from signing a left fielder.

Ten umpires, seven of them crew chiefs, are retiring.

You can read a long profile of the fan who caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Waiting for Correa updates is a relatively good problem to have.

This Date in Mets History

Johnny Murphy, the general manager who oversaw the Mets’ first World Series championship in 1969 and for whom the Mets have a spring training award named, saw his health take a significant turn for the worse on this date in 1969.