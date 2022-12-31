Meet the Mets

Anthony DiComo discussed three questions that will be facing the Mets heading into 2023.

Shortstop prospect Ronny Mauricio has been named MVP of LIDOM after getting 61 out of 69 votes.

Around the National League East

Battery Power reviewed Austin Riley’s 2022 season for the Braves.

The Good Phight looked at Christopher Sanchez’s contributions(?) to the 2022 Phillies.

The Marlins are still considering trading some of their pitching for a bat or two, and have had discussions with the Rockies.

The moves made by the Nationals this offseason have cemented the fact that 2023 will be another rebuilding year for Washington.

Around Major League Baseball

Farhan Zaidi discussed the Carlos Correa situation and dismissed the likelihood of the Giants re-engaging with him.

After his historic 2022 season, Aaron Judge was named AP’s Male Athlete of the Year.

Evan Longoria is heading to Arizona after signing a one-year contract with the Diamondbacks.

Free agent first baseman Eric Hosmer has the Orioles and the Cubs amongst his potential suitors.

Team Israel has a catcher for the World Baseball Classic, with Garrett Stubs agreeing to suit up in the battle against the gentiles

This Date in Mets History

Former Mets pitcher Rick Aguilera was born on this date in 1961.