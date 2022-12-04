Mets Morning News: Replacing deGrom

Meet the Mets

The Mets tweeted out a “Thank you, Jake” tribute highlight reel video yesterday.

A pitcher of few words, Jacob deGrom’s Mets career always had an air of mystery to it, writes Jerry Beach of Forbes. Now, he leaves a mystery behind too—how the Mets will get better without the second-best pitcher the franchise has ever had.

Both the Mets and Yankees remain engaged with the top two available starting pitchers. The Mets seem more focused on Justin Verlander, while the Yankees seem more focused on Carlos Rodón, according to reporting from Jon Heyman.

The Mets’ ultimate plan is to add two starting pitchers—hopefully landing one of the top arms and then signing a second lower-tier free agent. Andrew Heaney was among they players the Mets have recently had a Zoom interview with, reports Joel Sherman.

The option of trading for a starting pitcher also remains on the table for the Mets, Mike Puma reports.

Meanwhile, Chris Bassitt is reportedly seeking a contract of longer than three years, which the Mets don’t seem keen to give to the 34-year-old.

After Buck Showalter was named Manager of the Year, Jacob deGrom reached out to him to tell him how much he enjoyed playing for him and gave him credit for improving the team’s culture.

Despite deGrom’s brilliance, the Mets made the right financial decision in letting him walk, writes Joel Sherman of the New York Post. David Lennon of Newsday expressed similar sentiments.

Around the National League East

The Phillies and Cubs are among teams interested in free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson, according to reporting by Jon Morosi.

Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution ranked the Braves’ priorities ahead of the Winter Meetings.

Fish Stripes wonder whether the Marlins can pull off a trade for Bryan Reynolds to get him out of Pittsburgh.

Around Major League Baseball

If some team with money to spend decides to follow the Rangers’ lead, the Yankees may lose out on Aaron Judge just like the Mets did on Jacob deGrom, writes Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

The Orioles signed 35-year-old former Phillies righty Kris Gibson to a one-year deal.

Bryan Reynolds has requested a trade from the Pirates, according to reporting from Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The Pirates made a statement indicating that they do not intend to honor this request.

Ben Clemens of FanGraphs takes a look at how the AL West picture has changed now that Jacob deGrom is a Ranger. In deGrom, the Rangers have gotten the highest-upside pitcher in baseball, according to FanGraphs’ ZiPS projections.

deGrom has an option for 2028 in his contract with the Rangers, the terms of which are very complicated, as it turns out.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets traded Butch Huskey on this date in 1998.