From Complex To Queens, Episode 199: 2022 Winter Meetings preview

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

On this date back in 1783, George Washington resigned from his commission as commander-in-chief of the Continental Army and said farewell to his officers in New York. Likewise, in a semi-Promote, Extend, Trade, the guys take some time to say goodbye to a highly esteemed Mets player as well.

Following that, Steve, Lukas, and Thomas discuss a few minor league signings that were made over the last few days.

After, they preview the upcoming Rule 5 Draft and discuss the most interesting players available and how they would fit on the 2023 (and beyond) Mets.

Until next week, #lovethemets #lovethemets!