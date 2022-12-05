Mets Morning News: Meetings

Meet the Mets

With Jacob deGrom likely to don the Rangers colors at some point this week, it’s a good time to remember the other horrors that came with New York legends in new uniforms.

The Mets haven’t signed Justin Verlander yet, but Old Friend Carlos Baerga is reporting that they are close on a two-year deal with an option for a third. A report not disputed by Andy Martino.

The last time the Mets attended a full winter meetings, Brodie was the General Manager, the Wilpons owned the team, and Rick Porcello was the team’s crown jewel of the week.

Around the National League East

Fred McGriff was unanimously elected by the veterans committee as the first member of the 2023 Hall of Fame class, presumably as an Atlanta Brave.

Alex Anthopoulos insisted that the Braves will enter the 2023 season with the same trio of catchers that they have at the moment.

If the Phillies are going to sign a big name shortstop, there’s a good chance that it could be this week.

Other than Sandy Alcantara, the Marlins are willing to discuss trades for any other pitcher on their roster.

Around Major League Baseball

After taking a grand stand and declaring that he doesn’t want to be elected by the writers and would rather his peers send him to the Hall of Fame, Curt Schilling only got 43.7% of the vote, falling 32.3% short of induction.

If you don’t know what exactly to wait for during the winter meetings, thankfully there is a handy list.

After meeting with two interested teams and still not receiving a contract offer from the Red Sox, it seems that Xander Bogaerts will land in a new destination.

The Athletics are said to be close to trading catcher Sean Murphy to any one of four interested teams.

This Date in Mets History

Cliff Floyd turns 50 today and I apologize for making you feel ancient.