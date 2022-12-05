Amazin’ Avenue Winter Meetings Special, Day 1: Verlander is a Met

Welcome to the first ever Amazin Avenue Winter Meetings Special focusing on all of the major events and news that happened on that particular day of Major League Baseball’s Winter Meetings. For the next few days, the crew at Amazin’ Avenue will be bringing you short episodes covering each day of the Winter Meetings.

First, Brian and Lukas discuss Justin Verlander signing with the Mets for a 2 year, $86 million contract and the good and bad that goes along with building a team in that manner. Before wrapping up, Trea Turner’s reported 11 year deal with the Phillies is lamented for many reasons.

