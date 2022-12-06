Mets Morning News: Justin Verlander is a Met

Meet the Mets

The Mets made a big splash on Day 1 of the Winter Meetings, signing reigning AL Cy Young award winner Justin Verlander to a two-year, $86.66 million deal with a vesting option for a third year that could bring the deal up to $130 million if the right-hander reaches 140 innings in 2024.

Verlander’s AAV is exactly the same as Scherzer’s, which ties him for the highest in major-league history at $43.33 million.

The Mets being financial bullies is a good thing, in Jon Heyman’s eyes.

Ben Verlander said his brother was ‘blown away’ by the organization’s commitment to winning ahead of his signing.

Brent Strom, Verlander’s pitching coach from 2017-2021 with the Astros, said the pitcher’s obsessed nature makes him a smart bet for the Mets.

Scouts weighed in on the Verlander signing, with many preferring the move over New York signing Carlos Rodón.

Will Sammon shared five takeaways following the Verlander signing.

The 2023 Mets will be just the eighth team to feature two multi-Cy Young award winners.

Scherzer and Verlander were competitive and ‘not the best of buddies’ during their days with the Tigers.

The Mets replaced one ace with another one.

The rotation now features Scherzer, Verlander, and Carlos Carrasco at the top, but they are expected to try and sign one more starting pitcher before all is said and done.

Kodai Senga is one of the pitchers the Mets are interested in signing, and it sounds like he could commit this week.

The Mets are also among the teams to watch in the Jameson Taillon sweepstakes.

Edwin Díaz was named to the All-MLB team, while Pete Alonso and Scherzer were named to the All-MLB second team.

Should Brandon Nimmo depart, the Mets could pivot to Andrew Benintendi, whom they are in on.

Nimmo has gone to the left coast to meet with teams at the Winter Meetings.

The Rockies do not appear to be one of the teams chasing Nimmo.

The Mets like Chris Bassitt, especially for his presence on the mound and in the clubhouse, but there’s a gap in current talks, according to Jon Heyman.

Danny Abriano mapped out the club’s Winter Meetings to-do list and also looked at the club’s to-do list after signing Verlander.

The Cardinals could potentially be an option to take James McCann off the Mets’ hands.

Trevor May posted a Youtube video about how he went from ‘Meh’ to ‘Nice’ in 2022.

Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez, and Ron Darling will receive the “Willie, Mickey & the Duke” award at the NY BBWAA dinner on January 28. Congrats to the iconic trio!

Mets Legend Rick Porcello has retired.

Around the National League East

The Phillies made a splash of their own, signing Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million deal at the Winter Meetings.

Craig Bjornson will be the Braves’ Triple-A pitching coach in 2023. He previously served as the Mets’ bullpen coach in 2022.

The Marlins are expected to listen to offers on some of their pitchers not named Sandy Alcantara.

The Nationals have had a bad go of it since their 2019 World Series title.

Around Major League Baseball

Mark your calendars: The first ever MLB Draft lottery takes place on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m.

Ken Rosenthal is hearing things at the Winter Meetings.

Ben Clemens provided some Open Market Musings.

Total spending by MLB teams this winter has surpassed $1 billion.

Jon Heyman broke down how much Jacob deGrom will make each season with the Rangers.

The Yankees signed GM Brian Cashman to a four-year extension.

The Giants have identified Carlos Correa as their top free agent shortstop target.

Farhan Zaidi is happy with San Francisco’s process in their pursuit of Aaron Judge.

While Judge is an all-consuming priority for the Yankees, Jon Heyman also sees them making a play for Carlos Rodón.

Houston could be in on catcher Sean Murphy.

Carlos Estevez signed with the Angels on a two-year deal worth $7 million annually.

The White Sox may look to trade their closer Liam Hendricks. The hurler can veto a trade to five treams.

Cat Garcia spoke with two Black ex-MLB players about the lack of managing opportunities in the league.

More than 30 MiLB clubs are participating in an auction to help raise money toward the establishment of a new Boys & Girls Club in Uvalde, Texas.

Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin was arrested and charged with DWI-Persistent, which is a felony.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets acquired Brooklyn-born John Franco on this date in 1989.