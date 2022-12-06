Mets bring back Tommy Hunter, Sean Reid-Foley

The Mets continue to bring in intriguing arms with on low risk/high reward deals, today re-signing Tommy Hunter and Sean Reid-Foley to minor league contracts. Both Hunter and Reid-Foley were members of the 2021 and 2022 Mets teams, though both missed significant time due to injuries.

The veteran Hunter became an important piece of the 2022 Mets’ bullpen, appearing in 18 games and putting up an impressive 141 ERA+ in 22 and a third innings. His most famous moment as a Met was collecting his first career base hit in 2021, and the shuffle at first base that followed it.

Reid-Foley came to the Mets from the Blue Jays as part of the Steven Matz trade in the 2020/2021 off-season, and his mustache and Craig Kimbrel-esque pre-windup routine made him a memorable sight on the mound for the Mets. Unfortunately, that happened just 19 times in the big leagues so far, as Reid-Foley spent most of 2021 in the minor leagues, and required Tommy John surgery in 2022 after just seven appearances.

Hunter seems likely to have a prominent role in the Mets’ bullpen in 2023, while Reid-Foley will likely miss a big chunk of the season recovering from Tommy John. Both of these moves, however, are smart, low-risk moves, much like what the Mets have been doing all offseason long.