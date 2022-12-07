Mets Morning News: Winter Meetings roll on

Meet the Mets

The Mets are reportedly interested in signing Kevin Kiermaier, a sign Brandon Nimmo may not return to the team.

The Mets announced they signed Tommy Hunter and Sean Reid-Foley to minor league deals.

While the Mets would like to have Brandon Nimmo back, they’re also preparing for life without him.

Glenn Sherlock has received a contract extension through 2024 as he transitions to catching instructor.

Scott Boras said nothing has changed recently with the Mets’ attitude of getting the best player on the marketplace.

Edwin Diaz won the NL Reliever of the Year award.

Mark Canha is happy with the Mets addition of Justin Verlander.

Mid-tier rotation options for the Mets continue to shrink after Taijuan Walker signed with the Phillies.

Around the National League East

The Phillies continued to make moves, signing Taijuan Walker to a four-year deal.

They also signed reliever Matt Strahm.

Trea Turner turned down more money from the Padres to sign with Philadelphia.

The Nationals will have the second overall pick in 2022.

The Braves are willing to pay the luxury tax to improve in free agency.

Around Major League Baseball

Aaron Judge will be staying with the Yankees after signing a nine-year deal worth $360 million.

Scott Boras has the ability to turn press conferences into a sea of puns, metaphors, and jokes.

The Cubs signed Jameson Taillon to a four-year deal late Tuesday night.

Rumors continued to fly on Tuesday regarding Aaron Judge’s free agency as the Yankees and Giants awaited his decision.

Cody Bellinger is heading to Chicago after signing a one-year deal with the Cubs.

Jacob deGrom will be introduced by the Rangers at a press conference on Thursday in Arlington.

The Rangers also signed Andrew Heaney to a contract.

The Pirates will have the top pick in the 2023 MLB draft.

Andrew Marchand takes a look at Sarah Langs’ battle with ALS, while continuing to rise in the baseball media world.

Josh Bell signed a two-year deal with the Cleveland Guardians.

Masataka Yoshida, an outfielder from Japan, is set to become an MLB free agent.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1984, the Mets traded for Howard Johnson.