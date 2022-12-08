Mets Morning News: Mets bolster their rotation and bullpen at Winter Meetings

Meet the Mets

Justin Verlander is officially a New York Met.

The ace will turn 40-years-old in February but the Mets are not worried about his age.

The Mets signed starter José Quintana to a two-year deal worth $26 million.

What kind of pitcher are the Mets getting with the addition of the southpaw to the rotation?

The team also traded for reliever Brooks Raley from the Rays in exchange for prospect Keyshawn Askew.

Raley is also a lefty who had a strong year in Tampa and helps strengthen a bullpen that was looking a bit thin outside of Edwin Díaz.

The Mets are hoping Darin Ruf’s low salary will help them find a team looking to trade.

Trevor Williams and the team are both interested in a possible reunion.

The team’s 2023 payroll continues to rise but Steve Cohen has no choice but to continue to spend if the team is to be competitive next season.

Outfielder Jake Mangum was not taken in the Rule 5 Draft but was shipped to Miami as the player to be named later in the Jeff Brigham and Elieser Hernandez trade.

The Mets selected reliever Zach Greene in the Rule 5 Draft.

Billy Wagner still has not been elected into the Hall of Fame and the former Met can’t figure out why.

Around the National League East

The Braves traded for reliever Joe Jimenez from the Tigers.

The Phillies handed old friend Taijuan Walker a nice contract but could he struggle with his new team?

Philadelphia took Noah Song in the Rule 5 Draft who is currently serving in the military.

The Nationals will have the second overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Around Major League Baseball

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres agreed to an 11-year, $280 million contract.

The Red Sox reportedly signed Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida to a five-year deal worth $90 million on the first day he was eligible to sign with Major League teams.

Yoshida was Boston’s second signing of the day after reliever Kenley Jansen also reportedly agreed to a deal with the team.

Former Cub Willson Contreras is heading to their fiercest rival after signing a five-year deal with the Cardinals.

Astros utilityman Aledmys Díaz signed a two-year deal with the Athletics.

Pat Hughes, who has been the longtime radio voice of the Chicago Cubs, will be this year’s recipient of the Ford C. Frick award after beating out our beloved Gary Cohen.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets lost both Jerry Koosman and Jon Matlack on this date one year apart. Matlack was traded to the Rangers while Koosman ended up in Minnesota.