Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), Episode 119: deGone / Verlanding

The Mets lost a franchise-defining player in Jacob deGrom, gained one of the handful of players who could possibly console us in Justin Verlander, and added to both the rotation and bullpen during the 2022 Winter Meetings. Life moves pretty fast, huh?

Chris’s Music Pick:

The Clean - Anthology

Brian’s Music Pick:

Bill Frisell - Four

