Mets agree to eight-year deal with Brandon Nimmo

The Mets have agreed to an eight-year, $162 million contract with center fielder Brandon Nimmo, the latest in the team’s flurry of significant moves to bolster both its 2023 roster and its long-term prospects, according to news that was first reported by Joel Sherman.

Taken in the first round of the 2011 draft by the Mets, Nimmo made his major league debut in 2016. And while he didn’t make an immediate impact, the left-handed-hitting outfielder developed into a very, very good major league hitter. Over the course of 2,368 major league plate appearances, Nimmo has hit .269/.385/.441 with a 134 wRC+. Since the beginning of the 2016 season, that wRC+ puts Nimmo in the top twenty of all qualified major league hitters.

With the signing, the Mets’ starting outfield is set for 2023, as Nimmo will presumably stay in center field with Mark Canha and Starling Marte flanking him in left and right field, respectively.