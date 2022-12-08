Amazin’ Avenue Newswire: Nimmo Returns, Robertson Arrives

Welcome to the first ever Amazin Avenue Newswire, focusing on breaking news in the Mets’ orbit. This podcast will pop up whenever big news breaks which, hopefully, means that you’ll be hearing it quite a bit this offseason!

The Winter Meetings may have officially ended, but the Mets didn’t realize that, signing both Brandon Nimmo and David Robertson to contracts after the baseball masses have left San Diego. Brian, Lukas, and Allison dig into the details and are [consults thesaurus] confident that more moves are coming?

