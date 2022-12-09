Mets Morning News: Mets Ensure 2023 Pennant By Signing Every Player In Baseball

Meet the Mets

After the winter meetings came to a close, the Mets made another major signing, inking Brandon Nimmo to an eight-year, $162 million deal. Nimmo tweeted that he’s glad to be back, and his manager said he’d be on the short list of candidates to be named captain of the team if he were so inclined.

The Mets also made a significant addition to their bullpen, adding David Robertson on a one-year, $10 million contract.

Buck Showalter is a big fan of Robertson’s, having hoped the Mets would be able to add him at the trade deadline this year.

By all indications, the Mets are not done building their 2023 roster, and the team would reportedly go to five or six years for Kodai Senga because they like him a lot.

Under Steve Cohen, the Mets are spending like they never have before, having gone well past the “Steve Cohen Tax” with the possibility of adding more good players in free agency.

Justin Verlander’s contract with the Mets includes some award bonuses, and he can exercise his 2025 option if he throws 140 innings in 2024 and an independent physical determines he doesn’t have an arm injury that would prevent him from being on the Opening Day roster in ‘25.

Even with everything they’ve already done to build their 2023 roster, the Mets are looking forward to Shohei Ohtani’s free agency.

FanGraphs took a look at the Mets’ deal with José Quintana.

There are a bunch of teams interested in Seth Lugo, but the Mets haven’t been one of them thus far.

Kyle Rogers accepted a role with the Mets as coordinator of pitching and performance integration.

The Mets are really going for it, writes Tim Healey.

At his introductory press conference with the Rangers, Jacob deGrom talked up the Rangers’ vision for winning a World Series, an explanation that Laura Albanese writes about in Newsday, said there will always be a special place in his heart for the Mets and their fans.

Around the National League East

The Phillies lost a pair of draft picks as compensation for signing Trea Turner.

Fish Stripes asks if the Marlins should make a trade for Sean Murphy.

The Nationals picked up a pitcher named Thad Ward in the Rule 5 draft.

Battery Power considers what’s left for the remainder of the offseason after a big week with lots of big signings around baseball.

The Good Phight makes a Hall of Fame case for Jimmy Rollins.

Around Major League Baseball

Having failed to sign Aaron Judge and Brandon Nimmo, the Giants are in on Carlos Correa.

Jayson Stark writes about teams’ willingness to spend big money on older players.

The Red Sox really boched things with Xander Bogaerts, who signed a long-term deal with the Padres instead. That deal left Chaim Bloom stunned.

The Dodgers signed Jason Heyward to a minor league contract with an invitation to major league spring training.

Before the Mets signed Brandon Nimmo, the Blue Jays were reportedly big fans of his.

Carlos Rodón could be the Yankees’ next big move after the team signed Aaron Judge to a long-term deal.

This Date in Mets History

Somewhat fittingly, it was on this date in the year 2000 that Mike Hampton signed his deal with the Rockies.