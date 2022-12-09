The 2022-23 AAOP: The Champions

The 2022-23 Amazin’ Avenue Offseason Plan Contest is over, and the community has selected the winners. We had 16 entries this year, which was pruned down to five finalists by a panel of Amazin’ Avenue staff members. A poll for these five were presented on Thursday last week, and voting closed Sunday evening. Congratulations to the winners, and thanks to everyone who took the time and effort to submit an AAOP!
First Place (70 Votes): Picture Them In Orange and Blue by mattsbrew
Prize: FOCO Edwin Díaz trumpets bobblehead
Second Place (65 Votes): Notto... by IPA
Prize: FOCO Mr. Met champions bobblehead
Third Place (57 Votes): There Will Be Blood by cpins
Prize: $25 BreakingT gift card
Loading comments...