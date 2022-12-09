The 2022-23 AAOP: The Champions

The 2022-23 Amazin’ Avenue Offseason Plan Contest is over, and the community has selected the winners. We had 16 entries this year, which was pruned down to five finalists by a panel of Amazin’ Avenue staff members. A poll for these five were presented on Thursday last week, and voting closed Sunday evening. Congratulations to the winners, and thanks to everyone who took the time and effort to submit an AAOP!

First Place (70 Votes): Picture Them In Orange and Blue by mattsbrew

Prize: FOCO Edwin Díaz trumpets bobblehead

Second Place (65 Votes): Notto... by IPA

Prize: FOCO Mr. Met champions bobblehead

Third Place (57 Votes): There Will Be Blood by cpins

Prize: $25 BreakingT gift card