Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), Episode 87: Locked Out

Welcome to Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), the new/old favorite from Amazin’ Avenue editors Chris McShane and Brian Salvatore.

Spring Training is supposed to start quite soon, but the owners are still locking out the players. Brian and Chris discuss the lockout, the universal Designted Hitter, and why so much of the rhetoric from the owners’ side is just not true.

Then, the Old Timers’ Day resurrection gets discussed, along with some of the folks our hosts would like to see on the field that day.

Chris’s Music Pick:

Ben Goldberg - Unfold Ordinary Mind

Brian’s Music Pick:

The Wild Tchoupitoulas - The Wild Tchoupitoulas

